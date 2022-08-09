The pill that replaces exercise is already on the way

Researchers from the Baylor College of Medicine have published a study in Nature on a molecule that is very dear to us, the one produced by the body during exercise, capable of reducing appetite and obesity.

Normally producing this type of effects requires effort, sacrifice, physical and mental exercise, it makes us put on a tracksuit or shorts and go to the gym or training ground. Come on, we need to sweat, and not always feel like it. But those days of exhaustion may be coming to an end. Because this recent discovery would allow us to artificially replace this molecule, that is, take a pill and spend our time and effort going to the gym or going for a run instead.

A man exercising. Jon Feingersh Photography Inc.Getty Images

But you don’t have to be a doctor or a fitness professional to realize that, at first glance, this doesn’t seem like the best of ideas. Let’s see first how the miracle pill would work.

The research team analyzed blood samples from mice running on a treadmill and found that their bodies produced a modified amino acid called Lac-Phe from lactate and phenylalanine. When overweight mice were given Lac-Phe, this reduced their food intake by about 50% in 12 hours, an effect totally unrelated to movement or energy expenditure.

This may seem like a great discovery and in fact it would be very useful in some particular conditions, such as helping people who are sick or whose specific physical conditions do not allow them to exercise.

But as we know, what sport brings you goes far beyond a molecule that regulates appetite. Sport has a positive impact on our mental state, on a cardiovascular level, on our self-esteem, and on our relationships with others. Sport helps us to concentrate and improves our mood. In short, sport and physical exercise are not a mere chemical operation, they are an expression of human culture and of our nature.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io