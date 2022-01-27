The “Pills in Motion” arrive in pharmacies. Free gym and swimming pool for 25 thousand Rimini

As already announced, from 1 February the “Pills in Motion” arrive in the pharmacies of Rimini. And there will be 25,000 packs available with the involvement of 62 pharmacies. What does it mean? Thanks to the Uisp national campaign, you will be able to have a month of swimming pool or gym for free. This is a campaign to combat sedentary lifestyle and promote the culture of movement, which sees 31 Uisp Committees as protagonists throughout Italy, including that of Rimini.

“It was a great organizational effort on the part of Uisp Rimini, but from February 1, pharmacies in the province of Rimini will be giving away boxes containing a special drug: free sport” says the president of Uisp Rimini Mariagrazia Squadrani. “Inside the box, as if it were a real medicine, there will be an invitation to play sports for free for all citizens who have reached the age of 18”.

“Sport is an essential element for everyone’s health, and no one should be deprived of it” continues Mariagrazia Squadrani. The activities are multiplici: you can choose from swimming to the gym, from dance to cardio training, calisthenics, aqua gym, archery, athletics, trekking, walking, running and more.

“Promoting healthy and correct lifestyles also becomes important to overcome the effects of the pandemic, but in this particular historical moment Pillole di Movimento also becomes the hope that social sport will find new life”, the vice president Uisp Rimini Lino Celli increases.

The project would not have been feasible without the precious collaboration of Federfarma Rimini and Alliance and has the patronage of the Asl Romagna.

Doctor Giuseppe Attisani, referent of the Rimini Sports Medicine Service, underlines: “It is now widely demonstrated that physical activity is fundamental in terms of expectation and quality of life. The scientific evidence in this regard is evident. Physical activity is a drug, we usually prescribe physical activity. But the most important game is played on prevention “

The project is funded by the Presidency of the Council of Ministersi – Department for Sport as part of the Eps 2020 Call.