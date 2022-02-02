the pilot avoids the plane crash at the last minute VIDEO

Moments of fear on a flight of the British Airways when landing at Heathrow Airport a London the wind, with gusts over 140 km per hour, lifted the plane which remained in balance for a few seconds, resting only on a rear landing gear. However, the pilot managed to re-establish the attitude by resuming the flight: a classic emergency “touch and go” to make a new landing attempt that was successful. The incredible stunt was captured by Big Jet TV and the video quickly went viral.

In the images you can see the plane approaching the runway without any particular problems, until it touches the ground. First it swings then the right wing rises towards the sky so as to give the impression that it is about to overturn. Another maneuver and the pilot resumes flight with the tail of the jet skimming the tarmac before gaining altitude. Praise to the pilot from the observers and the airline as reported by the Daily Mail. “Our pilots are highly skilled to handle a variety of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the plane safely. Passengers and crew disembarked as usual, ”said a British Airways spokesperson.

The moment a British Airways plane traveling from Aberdeen, Scotland, aborted an attempt to land on the runway at London’s Heathrow Airport due to strong winds pic.twitter.com/fAyzEKdTvy – Reuters (@Reuters) February 1, 2022

Last updated: Tuesday 1 February 2022, 18:13



