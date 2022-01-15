the pine green trend in street style

In fashion 2022, pine green is the passe-partout of every next party look. So beautiful it doesn’t seem real, color is the trump card to play with this winter. Prada, Rick Owens and Mugler take it on the catwalk, through emerald coats with a typical bourgeois approach, crocodile-colored metallic trousers and cut-out details that reveal the body in an unexpected way, animating subversive knitwear dresses. Magnetic, dynamic, eye-catching, dark green is the new favorite subject of street styles and, above all, the most loved (and assumed) tone by the stars: from Kate Middleton to Letizia Ortiz and from Ariana Grande to Sarah Jessica Parker on set from And Just Like That, celebrities can no longer do without it. If you suddenly understand what your only wish is for New Year’s Eve scroll down, we have prepared a photo album dedicated to the blue-green tone that won us over. If it’s not true that sometimes you just need to look around… 💚

