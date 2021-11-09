the pink race will parade on the via Emilia also in 2022

Also in 2022 the Giro d’Italia will pass through the streets of Ravenna. And it will do so on the occasion of the flat stage that will connect Santarcangelo to Reggio Emilia, the longest of the pink race with its 201 kilometers. From the scheduled departure from Piazza Ganganelli in Santarcangelo to Bologna, the platoon will travel along the Emilia, practically always straight across the Emilian plain. After Bologna, the stage touches on some of the places in the crater of the 2012 earthquake (San Giovanni in Persiceto, Crevalcore, Camposanto, Carpi and Correggio). The route will pass along the straight and flat roads until reaching Reggio Emilia for the final sprint in viale Isonzo. The date has not yet been announced, but it should be May 18.

The 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia will start on May 6 with the Budapest-Visegrád suitable for sprinters; Saturday 7th individual time trial of 9.2 kilometers in the heart of Budapest. Last leg in Hungary, Sunday 8 May, from Kaponsvár to Balatonfüred on the shores of Lake Balaton, still suitable for sprinters before moving to Italy. Monday 9 first day of rest of the pink race. It will be the fourteenth time in history that the Giro will start from abroad. The last time was from Jerusalem in 2018. For the second consecutive year the pink jersey will then parade through the streets of Ravenna, arriving from Cesena and passing through Forlimpopoli first and Forlì then heading towards Faenza.