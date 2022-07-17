The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Deleted Scene That Will Change the Way You See Jack Sparrow – Movie News

Although it was necessary to wait for ‘Salazar’s Revenge’ to discover part of the past of Johnny Depp’s character, the original plans were different.

Deleted scenes from a movie usually don’t end up in the final cut for a good reason. However, sometimes they seem too necessary to the story and can even change how a character is perceived. This is the case of what happened with Jack Sparrowthe role of Johnny Depp in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean.

when it was rolled In the end of the worldthe third installment in the franchise co-starring Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, also a scene was recorded revealing an important aspect of Sparrow’s past.

In it, Sparrow is a prisoner of the flagship of East India Trading Company and have a conversation with Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander). The latter reminds him that in the past they had made a deal in which the pirate had to deliver a shipment to him, but he “freed” him. To which Jack replies: “People are not cargo, friend”.

The deleted scene not only explains why the two characters are longtime enemies, it also brings a lot more humanity to Sparrow. That cargo that the pirate had to deliver was a group of 100 slaves, but instead of complying and receiving the money from the job, he made the decision to release them. This had the consequence that Beckett burned the Black Pearl and branded Sparrow as a pirate.

The first time viewers saw Depp’s character on screen was in The Black Pearl in 2003 and, although he was presented as someone cunning, calculating and eccentric, selfish, a bit cowardly at times and manipulative; his followers always knew he had a good heart. Removing this scene, viewers had to wait for the Salazar’s Revenge to discover part of Sparrow’s past.

After five deliveries, the saga Pirates of the Caribbean could continue to expand further. pirates of the caribbean 6 is in development, but it is not yet confirmed if Margot Robbie will become the new protagonist or Depp will return for the sixth time as the iconic character.

