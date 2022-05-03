the Pixel has gone from 1 to 2%

Share

The North American firm doubles numbers in its native country, meanwhile, Apple is the only one that slows down.

Mobile sales in the United States have fallen 6% since last year, as reflected in a report published by Counterpoint. Although most firms have grown, the fall of one of the big ones has pushed the market down

The decline in sales of Manzana seems to have contracted the market in general, the immense influence of the Californian manufacturer is more than evident. Googlefor its part, continues to grow in the US market, albeit at a slow pace.

Google doubles its numbers, Apple falls

As you can see in the graph, the majority of large firms grew compared to the same period in 2021. However, Apple, the North American market leader, shrank falling 7%. The iPhone 12 was a tremendous success that moved the entire market from the end of 2020 to the middle of 2021, something that has not been repeated with the iPhone 13.

It is not that the iPhone has sold less, in fact, more devices have been sold globally than last year. Nevertheless, the push on US soil has not been as strong.

Google’s market share during the first quarter of 2021 was 1%, while during the first months of this 2022 it has reached 2%. It has doubled its presence, but they are still very discreet numbers for a company of its size.

One of the most important floods is that of Motorola, which has doubled its market share to 12%. It is already the third manufacturer in the North American country, with a fairly large advantage over TCL, fourth firm with 3% of sales. Samsungsecond in the ranking, has also grown by 3%.

The world market is down, and it seems that sooner or later it will end up affecting all manufacturers. It’s funny that Apple suffers on its own turf and not globally, but it seems a matter of time before there is a general recession.

Related topics: google-pixel

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!