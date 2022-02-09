The pizza giant Roncadin hires and offers accommodation to those who accept

MEDUNO – The colossus of frozen pizzas Roncadin Spa confirms the growth and closes 2021 with a turnover of 148.5 million euros, 6% more than the previous year. But the last year was also that of strengthening employment: 88 new entrants into the company with various contracts, while 44 were permanent hires. An increase that brings the total number of employees to 779, up from 465 just three years ago. But for 2022 the company aims to hire more: the forecast is for over one hundred additional employees needed to saturate the production lines in which a lot has been invested in the last two years. And in the face of the difficulty in finding manpower, the company is working, with the foothill municipalities and with the territory, on a project that can also include the offer of housing to those who choose to work in Roncadin.

MORE INFORMATION































WORK AND HOME

“To overcome the current situation – explains the CEO Dario Roncadin – also linked to absences due to Covid, we would need over a hundred employees. We are thinking of a special contract, even for just a few days a week and on weekends in order to saturate the systems. It is difficult to find workers in the region. We will also look for foreigners, there are very few in the company today. But on this aspect there is a clash with national regulations linked to migratory flows. We are also thinking – the entrepreneur goes on – of offering accommodation to those who will be willing to come and work with us. We are discussing it with the territory and with the administrators. Also starting from the fact that there are several hotels and hotels that are vacant or that have been working, for two years now also due to the health emergency, at half their capacity. And this thing could also represent a sort of economic driving force for a difficult territory ». The choices made by the company in recent years, even by hiring many women, go precisely in this direction. “There has been a positive impact on Meduno and its valley. From an area suffering from depopulation it is transforming into an attractive pole for professional profiles and high skills ».

CORPORATE WELFARE

The enhancement of people is in fact one of the pillars of Roncadin’s activity, which has recently officially transformed itself into a Benefit company. In the area of ​​Human Resources, a new internal job posting system was adopted, new communication channels with the use of innovative apps, a strong commitment by the company Cral for recreational activities (lunches, trips, sports), conciliation projects family-work (such as bakery workshops and summer centers for employees’ children, also open to the community) and numerous training initiatives. In the latter area, the novelty launched in 2021 was the Talent Plan, courses dedicated to the growth of soft skills that will involve more and more employees because, observes Dario Roncadin, “feeding the growth of the skills of one’s staff is fundamental”. Always looking for feedback from workers. Precisely for this reason, the initiative “A coffee with Dario” was very successful, 15-minute meetings that each worker can set up to speak directly with the CEO. “I have already met the first 25 employees and they have been confirmed as invaluable moments because the direct line with people is the basis on which to set up any development project”.