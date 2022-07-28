The places to study medicine break its ceiling: 8,777

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats.

The Ministry of Universities has agreed jointly with the Health Department to approve an additional increase in 10 percent in the places that are currently offered to study Medicine in the country as a whole without the need to carry out a modification of the curriculum. The decision will allow for a maximum of 8,777 students enrolled in Medicine, which represents a new historical record. As you have been able to find out Medical Writing, this is the proposal that the Government has transferred to all the autonomous communities in the last summit of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS) last week. Sources familiar with the meeting confirm the unanimous yes of the regions to this proposal that seeks to curb the deficit of doctors that is coming in the National Health System.

Thus, the new update revised by the SNS Human Resources Commission will allow for extra reinforcement to train doctors, after the General Conference on University Policy had already set a maximum threshold of 7,445 places for this current course, which represented an improvement of 2 percent compared to the 7,298 that were offered in the previous academic year. Now, this figure is obsolete and the faculties of Medicine throughout the national territory are already working on increasing that ten percent of seats on all university campuses.

To date, the universities, in collaboration with the autonomous communities, had to review the study plans of the careers that would like to expand their number of places so that it adapts to the resources that the center has, whether in terms of training capacity.

In the specific case of Medicine, the communities had to justify this increase by adapting it, for example, to the training capacity in hospitals, which is limited. With this mean, se exonerates regional administrations and universities to justify in the curriculum this increase in places to study medicine, which is expected to occur in all medical schools.



Communities have the last word in Medicine

The new figure, in any case, is a maximum benchmark since the 10 percent increase can only be carried out if each university gives the approval and also receives a “mandatory permit” from the government of their autonomous community, something that is implicit, since all the communities approved the government measure. All regions, exception of The Rioja, have at least one Faculty of Medicine. Although the largest volume of students is concentrated in Madrid, Catalonia and Andalusia.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Dariastook advantage of precisely the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the SNS to formally ask the regional councilors to convene their respective Mixed Commissions with the Faculties of Medicine to materialize the increase in places in Medicine: “Now it’s time to collaborate with universities,” he asked.

The glove was received by territories such as Cantabria or Aragon that they have already begun talks with the universities under their management to increase enrollment in the next academic year. Valencian Community or Canary Islands are other autonomies that have valued “positively” the increase of the Government at a time marked by the need to relieve the doctors who are going to retire.

“The need to modify the teaching plan should not be a brake to increase the places more than 10 percent“

Something more critical has been expressed Government of Galicia that he has regretted that he has already agreed to ask the Ministry of Universities for an extension of 10 percent for this course but that could not materialize.

Although the initiative can be carried out without affecting the study plans, territories such as Navarra have called for Family Medicine to have an “important” place and not be reduced to a “maria”. While Estremadura has stated that the need to modify the teaching roadmap should not be a brake to increase places university students above even 10 percent.

Beyond the places for Medicine, the appointment with the autonomies has also allowed the Government to put another series of measures on the table such as the new accreditation criteria of sanitary titles that will be applied in September, the plans to approve after the summer the new Royal Decree of homologations or the reduction in the cut-off note to access the MIR in 2023.