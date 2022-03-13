“The plagues must be ended”, the reckless wish of a woman to Beto Coral at the Miami consulate

This Saturday, March 12, in the midst of the votes for Congress and partisan consultations in Miami, United States, the Twitter user Franklin Humberto Coral Garrido, commonly identified as Beto Coral and who had also been profiled to be one of those chosen by the Historical Pact as Representative to the Chamber abroad, but who withdrew his candidacy, denounced an act of political intolerance in the elections.

With a trill in which a video of evidence was attached, Beto Coral stated that while he was doing surveillance in the middle of the Miami consulate, A lady began to launch attacks against the Petristas, followers of the pre-candidate Gustavo Petro, as well as calling them “rats” and wishing them death only for having a different ideology.

“I was overseeing the Colombian consulate in Miami and a lady saw me and said: ‘I wish they would kill this petrista’. I came back and he replied ‘it’s nice that he dies’ and emphasized: ‘We have to kill them because they are communists, they are pests and rats,'” Coral wrote on her Twitter account, referring to the aggressions that the woman began to hurl at her while He did his work in the government entity.

I was overseeing the Colombian consulate in Miami and a lady saw me and said: “I wish they would kill this petrista” I turned back and he replied, “It’s nice that he dies” and emphasized: “You have to kill them because they are communists, they are pests and rats” pic.twitter.com/uKNms1589A – Beto Coral (@Betocoralg) March 11, 2022

In the middle of the video, you can hear how Coral asks the lady if she is capable of killing people, after she stated that they should finish off the Petristas; “No, but Petro does kill everyone,” the woman replied, and continued stating that she would like to end the lives of these people for her political ideals.

“Were you the one who said that it’s nice to kill Petristas?” Coral continues in an attempt to confront the woman and make her stand out, to which she confirms: “Oh, yes! How nice that they die”, were the words of the lady, who seriously affirmed her dislike for Petro’s politics and her possibility of coming to govern the country.

“How so kill Petristas, why?” Was the tweeter’s next question to the woman, to which she replied: “Because they are communists” said the lady. “And do we have to kill them?” Coral continued to confront, while around you you can see how other people are also recording the struggle between these two.

“Don’t you know that rats have to be killed?”, concludes the lady, who is annoyed by the confrontation and for the topic of conversation, affirming that the petristas are “rats” and a “plague”.

Given the seriousness of the statements, Coral asked another counter question with the aim of making the woman reflect on her questions.

“For example, I am a petrista, would you kill me?”, Was the case that Coral raised, to which the woman answered the question by questioning him if he wanted Colombia to become Venezuela, referring to the regime of Nicolás Maduro and the many inconveniences that the Venezuelan people have experienced between the exodus and the economic blow, asserting that in the event that Petro won, the country would suffer the same fate.

Senator Gustavo Bolívar spoke out about the incident, directly criticizing the woman for her supposed lack of tolerance and affirming that this was the result of the actions of former President Álvaro Uribe, who would have sowed hatred among Colombians.

“This uribista lady from Miami who you say @Betocoralg “how nice that Petro dies” and that those who think differently from her “must be killed like rats” wears a Christ on her chest. It is the legacy of hate that Álvaro Uribe leaves behind and that with your decisive vote we will defeat tomorrow at the polls”, were the words of Bolívar, also denouncing the contradiction between the use of Christ, who represents the Catholic faith, with his clarifications about ending the lives of those who do not share his ideals .