the plan of Great Britain

Those who reject the third dose from vaccine anti Covid they will not be able to travel abroad unless they undergo four tests and a 10-day quarantine upon returning to Great Britain. This would be the government’s plan Boris Johnson, revealed by The Mail on Sunday, to protect the country from the spread of new variants.

“Fully vaccinated” only after three doses

British ministers are currently working on a plan to reset the quarantine of ten days to return to the UK and four expensive PCR tests, two before departure and two on British soil, for those who refuse the third dose of the vaccine. The measures, designed to protect the UK from the new variants, could raise quite a few problems when you consider that only the 60% of Brits who are entitled to the third dose underwent the injection. Among the information leaked about the measure, that concerning a possible grace period which would avoid quarantine to those who have sought a recall six months after the second without finding an appointment.

British holidaymakers who don’t get the booster go through quarantine and testing https://t.co/W3QbdWbMWG – Daily Mail UK (@DailyMailUK) November 7, 2021

The implications of the plan

Among the implications of the Johnson government plan would also be the change of the definition of “fully vaccinated” which would no longer define those who have received two doses of the vaccine, but three. Yesterday evening a government source said: “This will not happen immediately, but it will happen.”

In Great Britain, third doses are currently available for the over 50s, health workers and vulnerable people, while plans are being made for an expansion of the program to the over 40s as early as next year. To date, seven out of ten people over eighty and three out of five over fifty have had their third injection six months after the second in the country.

Health Minister Javid: “Third dose to save Christmas”

Third dose not only to travel but also to save Christmas, which “is a national mission”. British Health Minister Sajid Javid today addressed the three million elderly and frail citizens who have not yet made the recall, urging them to do so as soon as possible. “If we all do our part, we can get through this difficult winter, avoid a return of restrictions and enjoy Christmas,” he said. Javid urged the younger ones to pressure older relatives to booster and get vaccinated against the flu.

“Green pass only to vaccinated”, Ricciardi: the buffer is the weak point of the current system