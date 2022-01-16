the plan of Roma and Mourinho

ROME – The index finger was pointed at the temple, so that the concept to be transferred was immediate: “Who’s that madman who wrote that Spinazzola could come back in November?”. He said (or rather hoped) precisely Leonardo , Mr. Mourinho: “Then he’s the crazy one.” Between the serious and the joking of the long press conference that preceded Rome-Cagliari , there was time and a way to talk about the great absentee, the winger of the Italian national champion of Europe. Despite the rosiest forecasts, already denied in the autumn by Professor Lempainen who had rebuilt his Achilles tendon in July, Spinazzola he will not be able to return to play before the beginning of March, eight months after the painful accident between Italy and Belgium.

Between patience and caution

«Whenever I meet him in Trigoria, I tell him: Leonardo, there is one less day left for recovery – continued Mourinho – but his injury is very difficult to heal. Convalescence does not proceed in a straight line but goes up and down. […] In any case, the news it is not good for Roberto Mancini, who hoped to recover the best exterior of theEuropean in time for the world play-offs. But almost certainly he will not be able to convene him because according to the protocol expected by Finnish doctors Spinazzola will have to indulge a come back in competitive gradual: first about ten minutes, then twenty and so on. The calendar does not leave him great possibilities: Italy-Macedonia will be played on March 24th. It will be the same Rome to avoid any temptation. […] Basically it doesn’t matter that Spinazzola recover for one game or another, but recover completely, as the surgeon promised him the day he operated on him in Turku.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio