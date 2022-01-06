the plan of the German Minister of Agriculture

Less meat at a low price, because low-cost foods “lead agricultural businesses to ruin, go against the welfare of animals, promote the extinction of species and burden the climate”. The price of meat, like other foods, should, if anything, reflect the “ecological truth”. That’s what he said Cem Yozdemir, the new German Agriculture Minister and member of the Greens. The words of which, as was to be expected, sparked the prompt reaction of the opposition and the lobbies of the Teutonic agri-food industry.

Markus Soder, governor of Bavaria, a land that has made its herds, such as those of the Simmental breed, a source of pride and business, lashed out at the new minister: “He is not in the government to tell people what or how much they should eat, “he said. Christoph Minhoff, head of the Food Federation Germany, a sector association that represents companies throughout the food supply chain, takes it with skepticism: what the minister asks “would be nice”, but in the end “it is not of any help if a company tries to sell something that stays on the shelf “. And then, “the key question is: who will pay the price” if meat and other foods cost more?

Yozdemir’s plan

The minister, who has been a vegetarian for some time, is certainly not the first to focus attention on the issue of environmental sustainability and the impact on public health of excessive consumption of meat and intensive farming that are the basis of this excess. The theme is European, even before German, given that reducing meat consumption is part of the Farm to fork strategy with which the EU Commission wants to revolutionize the agrifood sector. What is striking about Yozdemir’s position is that for the first time a Minister of Agriculture of such an important government in the balance of the Union supports such an ambitious goal.

Yozdemir aims to improve the quality of food, making choices in close connection between the environment and the economy. In addition to sustainability, the representative of the Greens also focuses on the working conditions of those who work in the agro-food sector. The meat market, in fact, belongs to mega-slaughterhouses and large distribution chains, which manage to keep meat prices low, above all thanks to low-cost and unpretentious labor in Eastern Europe. A sick chain, which also harms German farmers, brought to their knees by unsustainable costs and inadequate earnings. The minister, of Turkish origin and a fierce critic of Erdogan, also intends to impose restrictions on the consumption of fats, salts and sugars. Critics take it for granted that this new policy, attentive to the environment and working conditions, will lead to higher prices. Yozdemir does not deny this, arguing that the price of food must reflect “environmental truth”. But who will pay for the cost increase? Producers, distributors or customers?

The calculations of the experts

Since the summer, before the election of the new German government, a special commission has been working to formulate Germany’s future goals at the table. Among these, it is primarily a question of reducing meat consumption and strengthening measures to protect the climate and animal welfare. In practice, according to calculations, a kilo of beef should cost 5-6 times more. The Germans would pay on average 80 euros per kilo, instead of the current 13 euros. The commission calculated that dairy products should become 2-4 times more expensive.

On the other hand, experts found that industrial agriculture causes approx 90 million euros of environmental damage every year. The proposal is to invest between 7 and 11 billion euros per year to convert industrial agriculture into organic farming. In the eco-schemes of the new CAP, which Olaf Scholz’s government will shortly submit to the European Commission, organic farming in the country should reach 30% by 2027, while the minimum target set by the EU is 25%.

Farmers divided

In this regard, some farmers have already expressed their support for the change of course. “If consumers are constantly looking for more regional and sustainably produced food, not only will general satisfaction increase, but also the money that farmers earn,” he told the German press. Reinhard Jung, head of the independent association Free Farmers. The main concern of the government, led by the socialists, is that these consumers only coincide with a niche of the population, while the increase in prices would devastate the lower income brackets. There is already talk of compensation to be paid to people who fall into this category, to support them in the face of rising prices.

The German Farmers’ Association, a larger lobby, has been more perplexed about the effectiveness of Yozdemir’s plan against meat slaughter and distribution monopolies. Second Udo Hemerling, vice president of the association, farmers are already operating under the pressure of distribution chains and foresees that it is unlikely that the government’s maneuvers will be able to break the monopoly will of large companies. For this reason, the association proposes to take small and less ambitious steps, such as the inclusion of state bonuses for farmers willing to commit themselves to animal welfare and environmental protection. So far, the incentive measures proposed in the eco-schemes would be financially unattractive.