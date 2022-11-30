The plan to get Jennifer Aniston’s abs (at 53)

Emma McIntyre

His confessions about his fertility treatment and in vitro fertilization processes have revolutionized the world. And not only that, but Jennifer Aniston has completely turned it around with the latest cover of Allure.

There is no talk of anything else: the great body that she has at her powerful 53 years. In the image, it is shown with only a Chanel bra as a unique garment. Naked: an incredibly toned torso. And of course, there are already those who have been in charge of compiling the best exercises and tips to set a new goal in the gym with a new name: the aniston plan

And it doesn’t hurt us, because even though we have a few weeks left to renew our New Year’s Eve resolutions, starting today can help you toast with some good Aniston-style ABS. Because this daily routine plan with exercises, advice and the occasional treatment that more than a whim, can be an infallible ally (especially for burning fat). But let’s go in parts…

Exercises for a steel abdomen

To begin with, we are going to focus on toning the abdominal area. Antonio AbellanReto48 coach, is in charge of telling us the most powerful exercises to work the area in search of toning.

sit up

Lie on your back and perform a contraction of the abdominal area, at the same time that you flex the trunk, until you manage to bring your hands to the height of your feet.

The isometric forearm plank

Arrange all the weight on one forearm and perform a trunk rotation, raising the hand that is free, aligned with the forearm that we have resting on the ground. The feet must accompany the movement and support the rest of the weight.

Criss-Cross

Lie on your back, with your hands behind your neck and your knees and feet off the ground. He brings left knee to right elbow with right leg fully extended. He alternates legs at a good speed and be careful not to pull too hard on the neck and do the exercise with the shoulder.

kick legs

Lying on your back, with your hands under your buttocks, alternately raise your legs. In the case of having cervical problems, rest your head on the ground. And if you don’t have any discomfort, try to look at the navel while you do the exercise.

The key

According to Abellán, the key to the effectiveness of these exercises is not in the number of minutes you work, but in the repetitions: “The ideal is to alternate the 5 exercises and perform each one for a minute in a row. The minimum recommended is to start over and perform another series. And if due to your physical conditions you can reach more, much better”.

If before reaching toning you need to burn abdominal fat, one of the exercises that burn the most calories according to experts is, without a doubt, fitboxing. And it not only helps to burn calories, but also to work the strength of the whole body because it is a high-intensity workout. In a good boxing workout, the body works intensely together to hit the bag in short intervals to achieve maximum effort and burn more fat.

The experts also recall that the Abdominal fat, it is the most dangerous “This is because it is not limited to the extra layer of padding located just under the skin (subcutaneous fat), but also includes visceral fat (inside the abdomen and around internal organs), which in excess is related to or it can lead to different diseases“, they say from Naturadika.

With fitboxing you can burn between 600 and 1000 calories. And to work the abdominal area Aniston-style, it is convenient to remember that during the session, you have to keep the area contracted and strong at all times for a more effective beating.

More exercises to burn abdominal fat

From Brooklyn Fitboxing, they give us 3 easy exercises to start your Aniston plan today.

Skipping with jump rope

To start warming up the body as an ideal exercise. Do it in 4 rounds of 1 minute with 10 second breaks. Keep the rope from touching the ground and keep a good rhythm.

hit the bag

Perform as many jabs, crosses and hooks as you can in 60 seconds. And if you don’t have a bag, do it outdoors! Do it in 4 rounds of 1 minute with 10 second breaks. Remember: very strong abdomen.

push ups

There is no toned abdomen if there is no flexion. Place the body with the weight supported on the balls of the feet and the hands under the shoulders, keeping the trunk straight. Keep your core area locked in to create a straight line between head, buttocks, and heels. Lower your body until your chest is strong, one inch from the ground and come up explosively, extending your arms. Do it in 4 rounds of 1 minute with 10 second breaks.

Eliminate abdominal flaccidity… without doing crunches

Ok, we may be telling you the AS we’ve got up our sleeves after you’ve given your abs a good beating, but it’s healthy for you!

Now, think for a moment: Toned abdomen without a single abs? It seems incredible, but not only is it not, but it is also effective, painless, fast and not only capable of eliminating flaccidity, but also reducing abdominal fat. And by the way, it’s a Spanish treatment.

A good help in the challenge called Aniston HERA Cellular Coachof novasonix. It is a treatment for the abdomen that can also treat any other area of ​​the body or face, zero invasive and even relaxing. The only platform that combines 4 different types of radiofrequency with vacuum therapy.

The keys are capacitive radiofrequency (which acts on the dermis and epidermis to produce vasodilation that favors blood microcirculation, regenerating the skin and activating collagen production), resistive monopolar radiofrequency, which acts more deeply, eliminating fat and toning the skin. zone; bipolar radiofrequency, perfect for treating flaccidity and smoothing the area, and the innovation of Novasonix, the handpiece Hebegy. The latter is capable of combining resistive monopolar radiofrequency with vacuum therapy to multiply its remodeling effectiveness, mobilize fatty tissues that are more resistant or drain toxins.

Experts recommend an average of 6 to 8 sessions. And its price is €70 per session.

You can consult more information in the consultation of the Doctor Ana Sanchez (in Nuñez de Balboa, 107, office 102), in the centers Aesthetic Madrid and in the Novasonix reference beauty centers.

The apparatus of the 20,000 abs

A reference treatment (for those who resist sport). And we’re not going to tell you that you only need this, but it can be a great help for your motivation (don’t leave abs out because, remember… it’s healthy!).

We are talking about another good treatment that well deserves one of your whims: Emsculpt Neoat the medical center HARMOS Clinic. It is the famous device that emulates 20,000 sit-ups in 30-minute sessions. It does this by combining radio frequency and high intensity electromagnetic energy. The goal: increase up to 25% muscle and eliminate up to 30% more fat than with other methods. If Aniston used it for that cover, we don’t know anymore…

DORSIA clinics have Dorsia Sculpt Pro, with a similar technology that pursues the same goal: burn fat and increase muscle mass in the abdominal area. Another one of those devices that will help you feel what it is like to do 30,000 sit-ups in half an hour, although it may spoil your habit…