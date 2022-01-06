the plan to resurrect in three moves- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

On the anniversary of the assault, the president attributes responsibility to Trump and plans the comeback. The polls: if you voted today The Donald would beat the rival



WASHINGTON – Joe Biden comes to the Capitol Hill anniversary with a still dwindling consensus. According to the latest survey conducted by Cnbc, at the end of the year the approval rate was 44%, compared to 46% in September and 51% last April. We are at an all-time low for a president starting his second year in office. Only Donald Trump, decimal plus, decimal minus, traveled on these percentages.

The trend has been worrying for weeks now the big names of the Democratic Party. If you voted today, report the site RealClearPolitics, Trump would be ahead of Biden (45.2% vs 41.2%). We need a shock, a change of pace. White House advisers think the ceremony scheduled in Congress today may offer an opportunity. Biden will speak this morning and his spokesperson, Jen Psaki, says the president is telling the truth about what happened that day, not the lies that someone has spread since then, as well as fueling the danger to the rule of law and ours. democratic system. As can be seen, Psaki does not evoke Trump. But according to many progressive parliamentarians, not only from the left, this is precisely the point. It is unthinkable that The Donald’s return to power can be averted simply by ignoring him.

Biden, according to the previews, will satisfy them, not only by naming his predecessor, but also by placing political responsibility on him for the riots. We will see in what terms the leader of the White House will express himself. The most likely hypothesis is that he will resume the conclusions of the impeachment procedure from which Trump saved himself for the vote of the Republican senators. Furthermore, Biden could also express full support for the work of the parliamentary commission on January 6, installed by speaker Nancy Pelosi and systematically boycotted by the Trumpians.

We must also always keep in mind that the riots they did five dead, a policeman and four demonstrators, and several crimes were committed, for which more than 700 people have already been indicted. Toccher, therefore, to the Department of Justice to ascertain whether the conditions exist for prosecute Trump as well, activating the federal judges.

The current president, on the other hand, will have to look for a comeback on the political level. The experience of recent months and, above all, the trend of the polls, show that Biden, despite a large amount of work, failed to reunify the country, as he promised in his inauguration speech, on January 20, 2021. What will then be the strategy for this decisive year? On November 1, we vote for the midterm elections and the Democrats risk losing the majority in the Senate and, perhaps, also in the House. The moves under consideration by the White House would be three.

First: narrowing the potential pool of consensus for the Republicans and in perspective for Trump if, as everything suggests, he were to run for the primary and then for the presidential elections. The goal is to hang up the center area that Biden chose in 2020 and which could return to the rival field in three years. It is therefore necessary to relaunch government action, putting the maneuver on social spending, education and energy conversion back on its feet. This means resume dialogue with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin as soon as possible which, before Christmas, had ditched the version of the measure worth about two thousand billion. Biden is ready to downsize the initial project, in order to be able to demonstrate with facts that he is not a bankrupt leader, as Trump continues to repeat, and that he does not deserve such severe judgment from public opinion in general.

In parallel, and this is the second point, the White House wants to push Congress to finally pass laws to secure voting rights in Republican-led states like Georgia and Arizona. Third: Biden cannot afford to lose consensus among minorities and in the more dynamic area. Here then is what we will try to to restore enamel to the figure of Kamala Harris. It is no coincidence that the vice president will speak today, just before number one. The intention should be a new beginning. Harris will be more exposed, more visible to voters. More centrality will also be given to the reforms in charge of the vice president: immigration, standard police rules, gun control.