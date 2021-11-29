the plan until 2030

15 BILLION IN THE NEXT 5 YEARS – The Nissan he presented Ambition 2030, the new industrial plan that has electrification at the center for which they have been allocated beyond 15 billion euros over the next five years. The goal of the Japanese company is to become “carbon neutral“Throughout the life cycle of its products by 2050. To achieve this, Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 electric ones, by 2030, aiming for a 50% electrification share. Nissan plans to increase its electrified sales mix in major markets by 2026, reaching more than 75% in Europe, more than 55% in Japan, 40% in China, and more than 40% in the United States, to be achieved by 2030.

In the photo above the Chill-Out prototype.

THE NODE OF THE BATTERIES – The Nissan, jointly with the plan, unveiled today too four new concept cars (in the pictures), which represent the next phase of the electrification of the house, characterized by cars that will be able to count on better performance and more sophisticated technology. In order to make the electric car more “democratic”, the Yokohama-based manufacturer aims to reduce the cost of lithium-ion batteries by 65% ​​by 2028. At the same time, the company will continue the development of solid-stage batteries with the construction, by 2024, of a pilot plant in Yokohama. The gradual transition to the use of solid-state battery technology will reduce the cost to $ 75 per kWh by 2028, reaching $ 65 in the following years. To achieve these goals, Nissan intends to increase its global battery production capacity to 52 GWh by fiscal year 2026, reaching 130 GWh by 2030. Nissan will also take care of the battery recycling aspect, also expanding it to outside of Japan by building factories in Europe.

SYNERGIES – The new suite of Nissan Pro Pilot 2.5 driving assistance systems will also be installed in the new models of the Japanese house, which will be able to count on more effective sensors and lidar technology. To implement the transformation plan, in addition to the economic investments, different will be implemented synergies with the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance. The hiring of 3,000 employees is also planned.

