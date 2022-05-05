The plane of the Apocalypse, the Tsar’s flying fortress, is flying over Moscow

The “flying Kremlin” has once again made its appearance in the skies of Moscow. It was since 2010 that “the plane of the Apocalypse”Was not shown publicly, so much so that many had forgotten even its existence. The war in Ukraine and the upcoming military victory parade on 9 May advised Russian President Vladimir Putin to flaunt the powerful means, almost as a warning to the entire West. As reported by the French newspaper Le Figarothe aircraft is a modified Ilyushin-80 and is expected to accommodate the Russian Tsar in case of nuclear attack. The aircraft, sixty meters long and forty-eight meters wide, can fly for several days without ever landing, thanks to the possibility of refueling in the sky.

Vladimir Putin he would use it to direct the military operations from above in case you end up using nuclear weapons. This is why Ilyushin-80 was given the term Apocalypse. On May 9, the plane will fly to Moscow, over St. Basil’s Cathedral, with two Mig-29s alongside and some Tu-95Ms and Tu-160 long-range bombers in the queue. The massive escort was necessary precisely because the war conflict on Ukrainian soil is ongoing. The huge aircraft has very specific characteristics: it has no portholes and the only windows are those in the cockpit. Nothing is known about the interior of the plane, as only a few details have emerged. The only photos circulating concern the meeting roomwhich is very broad.

It is said that “the plane of the Apocalypse” is practically invincible. The super-protected vehicle was also created for the eventual evacuation of Russian political leaders and oligarchs in the event of a serious crisis. Still, they were not lacking accidents in the past that have left doubts that Ilyushin-80 is an impregnable fortress. Last year there was a strange theft: about forty electronic units containing rare metals were stolen, the incident took place during maintenance operations in Taganrog Yuzhny airport, on the Azov sea. The embarrassment for the Kremlin was obvious, even as Russian officials denied the news that strategically important tools were stolen.