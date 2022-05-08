The planes that Russia will exhibit at the celebration of “Victory Day”

Russian forces impose their laws in Mariupol 2:07

(CNN) — Russia’s Defense Ministry gave details of some of the military aircraft planned to take part in an aviation display over Moscow’s Red Square on Monday to mark “Victory Day.”

The ministry said “77 planes and helicopters” will be displayed at the flight that represents the number of years since the end of World War II.

According to a ministry statement issued on April 28, highlights of the exhibition are said to include:

Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers

The Tu-160 ‘White Swan’ paired with an Il-78 air tanker

MiG-29, Su-35S and MiG-31 fighters

The latest fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft.

Tu-22M3 long-range bombers

Il-80 Airborne Command Post

Helicopters Ka-52, Mi-28N, Mi-24, Mi-8

And the largest transport helicopter in the world, the Mi-26.

Using Kremlin-approved language to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said: “For the first time, eight MiG-29SMT fighters will fly over Red Square in the form of the letter ‘Z’ in support of Russian military personnel participating in a special military operation in Ukraine”.

“The aviation portion of the parade will traditionally conclude with nine aircraft from the ‘Russian Knights’ and ‘Swifts’ aerobatic teams in Cuban Diamond formation and six Su-25 attack aircraft, which will paint the sky in the colors of the Russians,” the ministry said.

A bit of context: May 9, known as “Victory Day” within Russia, commemorates the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. Victory Day is marked by a military parade in Moscow, and Russian leaders traditionally stand at the tomb of Vladimir Lenin in Red Square to watch.