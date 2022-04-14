The plank exercise for men over 40 that guarantees to mark your abs | Health | Magazine

This exercise or plank position is a great way to build core strength, but it can be taken up a notch by adding a pulling component, and that’s the Plank Elevated Row.

The anti-rotational dimension of this body movement constantly defies gravity, weight, and the motion of the dumbbell row.

Being unbalanced forces your whole body to activate to execute the exercise with good technique. Without a doubt the best exercise for your abs and core affirms the publication of Men’s Health.

Row plank exercise for men over 40

To perform this exercise, grab a dumbbell that you can comfortably row and use a bench.

Get into a one-arm high plank position using the bench as a platform, with your feet slightly wider than a typical plank and about shoulder-width apart.

The other arm should be hanging down holding the dumbbell in your hand in a neutral position. Once you’re in the plank position, engage your core and glutes and keep your body in a straight line. This is the starting position.

Squeeze your back into the dumbbell row, lifting the weight up to your ribcage. Hold as you count, then lower back to the starting position. That’s a repeat.

Keys to make exercise more effective

The key to the high plank row is to keep your balance throughout the reps. As you row with your right arm, you’ll feel the right side of your body under tension as you fight gravity to maintain the position.

The tendency will be to compensate by turning the right side up to maintain stability. You need to fight against that inertia and stay grounded by continuing to squeeze your glutes, core, and back muscles.

To add more challenge and increase focus on anti-rotation, you can perform an isometric hold at the top of the row. As your time under tension increases, you will have to fight those forces even more.

The great thing about this exercise is that you’ll get more of a burn in your core and abs as your entire body struggles for balance and stability. This variation requires a complete focus, even with light weights.

Try this exercise without weights to warm up. Then grab a light weight to row and suffer in the iso hold. Once you’ve mastered the technique, try the exercise with heavier weights and work your way up to longer iso positions. (I)