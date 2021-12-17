the plants in the province of Foggia

Edison presented the industrial development plan for renewable sources to 2030, “with which it confirms its role as an operator engaged in the energy transition and in achieving the decarbonisation objectives set by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (Pnierc) and the Green Deal .

In particular, Edison plans to develop 16 plants in Puglia with a green power of over 540 Mw by 2025: 7 wind farms (5 complete reconstructions and 2 green-fields) of 265 Mw in total and 9 photovoltaic fields of 277 MW in total. “A plan that attributes key importance to Puglia to which investments of more than 550 million euros will be allocated over the three-year period, to contribute to the renewable development of the Region”

“We want to accompany Puglia in the path of energy transition by enhancing the natural resources that characterize the territory and bringing value to the communities” declares Marco Stangalino, executive vice president of Power Asset Edison. Edison has a strong link with Puglia and actively participates in the economic life of the Region with activities ranging from the generation of electricity to the sale of electricity and gas and energy and environmental services. An important share of our renewable generation comes from this land and we are honored to be able to further increase it with a sustainable growth plan in harmony with both the territory and the communities that welcome us ».

Edison currently owns and manages 15 wind farms with a total installed capacity of almost 200 MW and 25 photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of over 22 MW, in addition to a 400 MW combined cycle gas plant in Candela. In 2021 it completed the full reconstruction work on the first wind farm in Italy in Castelnuovo della Daunia, replacing the 10 single-blade wind turbines with a single 2.2 MW wind turbine. In recent years, the company has completed the Troia wind farm, built in record time in less than a year, with the involvement of local companies. A park with a power of over 12.5 MW, consisting of 5 latest generation wind turbines, capable of satisfying the annual needs of approximately 15,000 households.

Furthermore, in 2021, Edison signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) together with Snam, Saipem and Alboran Hydrogen, for the joint development of the Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley project, one of the first initiatives for the production and transport of green hydrogen on a large scale in Italy: the agreement provides for the construction of three green hydrogen production plants in Brindisi, Taranto and Cerignola for a total capacity of 220 Mw, powered by photovoltaic production for a total power of 380 Mw. The project has the goal of helping to accelerate the spread of green hydrogen, one of the main protagonists of the European decarbonization strategy, in the national energy mix in order to reach the Italian and European targets of climate neutrality by 2050.