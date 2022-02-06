The platform for the first payment method to use Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the real economy is Umbrian

The first Italian cryptocurrency “Exchange” has arrived. It is called Crypto Smart and is the first all-Italian platform (founders, headquarters and legislature) that allows both professionals and retail investors to buy, sell and deposit Bitcoin, Ethereum, cryptocurrencies, tokens and digital assets. All this easily, independently and at low cost. First of all, Crypto Smart, unlike the other platforms already present on the market, is a company under Italian law, governed by Italian laws and based in Italy, to be precise in Perugia, in Umbria.

The company has studied its services to meet the needs of Italian users and for this reason it is not necessary to open any account in foreign countries to invest in cryptocurrencies: with Crypto Smart you remain in Italy, with the guarantee and rights of Italian laws. The founders are also all Italians. They are the entrepreneurs Alessandro Frizzoni, Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Massimo Zamporlini and Alice Ubaldi, with successful past experiences in the world of innovation. For example, Frizzoni and Ronchi were among the founders of Ariadsl, the first WiMax telephone company in Italy, and among the top management of Go Internet, bringing the company to listing on the Aim Italia list.

“As entrepreneurs living in Italy, we have realized that there is a lack of access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets in the country, especially for ordinary people – they explain – Finance, to be truly democratic, must be easy to understand and inexpensive. These are the pillars of Crypto Smart “. And so, at the beginning of 2021, still in full pandemic, the five entrepreneurs decided to launch the first Italian crypto-asset platform.

But in concrete what does Crypto Smart allow to do? There are several services available on the platform, including exchanges, payments and digital wallets. All with total independence and autonomy, since there are no intermediaries and no one pushes to sell products or advertise. The conditions are also favorable, because the account opening and wallet management are free and the commissions on transactions (i.e. for the purchase, sale or conversions) range from a maximum of 0.20% up to a minimum of 0% (for a transaction value of over 2 million euros).

In detail, Crypto Smart allows its customers to buy, sell, deposit cryptocurrencies or other digital assets. With a simple bank transfer, you can buy cryptocurrencies and digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot and Litecoin, etc. The customer can also move cryptocurrencies already in his possession to another platform or account into Crypto Smart.

The platform also provides a cryptocurrency payment service and digital wallet. That is, it allows the monetary use of cryptocurrency, replacing money or any other currency, for the operations of receiving or sending payments. It is a service designed not only for consumers but also for companies that intend to increase their turnover by giving their customers the opportunity to pay through the use of cryptocurrency, already widespread in other countries. The payment service in digital currencies can be easily integrated with the major e-commerce software (woocommerce, shopify, drupal, magento, prestashop, shopware, wordpress) and very quickly, allows companies to receive payment from their customers.

Not only. In the Crypto Smart platform digital currencies can be bought / sold, therefore deposits can be converted into euros or cryptocurrencies and in the same way they can be withdrawn at any time through a bank transfer or by receiving cryptocurrencies: the customer can therefore choose how to be liquidated in total freedom.

But it doesn’t end there, because the staking service will soon be available, which allows Crypto Smart users to make their cryptocurrencies available to participate in the proof of stake mechanism used by the blockchain network for validating transactions and registering a ” new block “. This will allow users to receive the rewards from this activity.