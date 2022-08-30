The platform shoes of 2,300 euros that are the favorites of Jennifer Lopez and several influencers

Jennifer Lopez joins the trend of Valentino platform shoes that had already conquered celebrities such as Vanessa Hudgens and Elsa Hosk.

By Drafting THINGS

Jennifer Lopez’s outfits always monopolize covers. Whether they are chosen for her birthday, her honeymoon or even for leisurely walks with her husband Ben Affleck, the Bronx Diva’s looks always include on-trend items that make her fans want to have them on. her closet.

On this occasion, it was the platforms with which she appeared at the exit of a restaurant in New York that have attracted attention, as they are the perfect complement to her brocade dress and diamond earrings.

The shoes chosen by Jennifer have been the Tan-Go Pump valentino finishing glitterywhich have a 15 centimeter heel and a 5.5 centimeter front platform and are valued at 2,300 euros.

This is not the first time in recent months that Jennifer Lopez bets on wearing platforms. During her honeymoon in Paris, she opted for platform sandals signed by Andrea Wazen, one of the favorite designers of Netflix stars like Ashley Park, actress of Emily in Paris.

Platforms are the favorites of influencers

It is no secret to anyone that platforms dominate current trends, thanks to the return of style Y2K, popular at the turn of the century. Prada, Versace and Valentino are some of the firms that have opted for this trend and have included it in their collections.

The Versace Aevites or the Tan-Go Pump from Valentino are some of the most popular models and have taken over the closet of celebrities such as Nicola Peltz, who opted for Versace signed shoes for her wedding, or Olivia Rodrigo who often appears in Valentino platform boots at her shows.

The model that Jennifer Lopez chose, Tan-Go Pump by Valentino, has also conquered celebrities such as actress Vanessa Hudgens and top model Elsa Hosk. However, both decided to wear it in black, which have a lower value (1,150 euros), because they do not have the inlays of those chosen by the Diva from Bronx.