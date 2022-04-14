the playback interface of its new version for Apple TV becomes native to tvOS 15

tvOS may not be the best operating system in the world and it is normal for it to receive some criticism, but there is also no denying that it has also been quite mistreated by the applications of the main platforms of streaming. Many of them chose to implement their own player or not update the one that was introduced years ago. That is changing.

Netflix has updated its app on the Apple TV and yes, now uses the native tvOS 15 player. And that means it now also supports all the features of the new Apple TV 4K remote.

One small step to improve the Netflix experience on Apple TV

wow! Netflix has started to use the default Apple TV system video player 😮🤩 pic.twitter.com/QNd4CTwTKm — Noah Evans 🇺🇦 (@ThisIsNoahEvans) April 13, 2022

The native tvOS 15 player stands out for having easier access to subtitles and audio tracks, something that previously had to be done through a top options panel. We can also slide our finger down to access the details of the content we are seeing, and of course there is full compatibility with Siri.

You shouldn’t need to do anything to get this new interface: If you have tvOS 15 on your Apple TV (HD or 4K) the app should have been updated automatically. If this is not the case, make sure you have the latest version of tvOS installed on your Apple TV, and note that this is not supported on first-, second-, and third-generation Apple TVs.

Netflix has always dealt with the payment system of the App Store and is one of the services that has been least integrated with the tvOS ecosystem (its content does not even appear in the TV application), but at least we see that they begin to take these timid steps. It’s something.