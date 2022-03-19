The played dress of Megan Fox, ideal to highlight curves

Megan fox always surprises with his particular style and is a lover of dresses controversial. Although, if we were to talk about those iconic outfits that made her the talk of the day, we’d have to talk about her see-through dress for last year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Her attitude is basically to ignore the puritanical projections that repress what a woman should be. The American actress made these statements on her own social networks, where more than 19 million fans follow her, stating that she ignores and challenges all these repressions.

And the truth is that there are more than enough fingers to count the times that she was provocatively daring with an outfit.

Megan Fox’s transparent dress: curves and provocation

Next to this postcard, Megan Fox declares that no inhibitions operate in her. Source. Instagram @meganfox

Megan fox She loves to look sensual and never misses an opportunity to test limits.

For this reason, at the end of last year we saw her walk down the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards with a dress totally transparent!

The dress of the heart-stopping brunette was beige transparent to the body, adorned with silver and red crystals that revealed a silver fabric thong along with a corset of the same color as the body. dress. The design signed by the Frenchman Thierry Mugler caused a furor because she was seen almost naked.

Megan fox chose to let her long hair down for the event and wore it with a wild air, natural waves and, on her feet, she carefully selected the same beige tone as the dressbut in a metallic tone.

The old gold of her nail polish contrasted with the dark burgundy polish of her toenails that peeked through the platform sandals and high heels.

As for the jewelry, accompanied the range of gold, along with a soft makeup.

Her spectacular outfit contrasted with the metallic furious red chosen by her boyfriend, now fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who adorned her face with pearls.

The exotic couple usually goes out of the canons of dress, but this time Megan fox He set the bar high for the next star who wants to call themselves “daring”.

what did you think of his dress transparent? would you use it

