the player comes out!

The Milan it is rediscovered as a popular destination in the international market. The excellent results, obtained in recent times by the rossoneri, are impressing not only the insiders, but also the footballers, eager to embrace the ambitious project of the Devil.

There is one of the players who have come out in the open in this sense Romain Faivre, Brest midfield joker. The 1998 class has already had a flirtation with the rossoneri, having reached an agreement in principle for four years. All that is missing from the appeal is the agreement between the companies, which is why the deal was blown in the last market session.

A deal that the young talent French he hopes it can materialize, because now he feels ready for the big leap. The feeling, expressed in an interview with The Gazzetta della Sport, translates into these words:

ON PREPARING FOR AC MILAN – “When Maldini calls you, a legend, you feel valued and you want to do everything to go to Milan. I am convinced that to be successful in teams like AC Milan you need to prepare in advance. So I have a personal athletic trainer three times a week, a nutritionist to eat healthy, but I don’t cook … Finally, a mental trainer to learn how to better manage emotions and pressure typical of big clubs like Milan

ON THE IMPRESSION ON AC MILAN OF HIS ACCOUNTS – “I know Ballo-Touré since the days of Monaco. He tells me that Milan are a great club, with great ambitions, with fantastic fans. I too am ambitious. In short, there is everything for it to work. Sunday’s derby was spectacular, I would have liked to be there too“.

ABOUT IBRA AND THE GAME OF PEGS – “Ibra is an incredible player which I also followed as a PSG fan. And in any case at Milan all the players are of a high level. I recognize myself in Pioli’s game, in the desire to play a good game to win. It proves it in the league. In the Champions League he deserves a few more points