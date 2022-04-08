The player for whom Real Madrid paid 60 million and only played 17 games

Manchester City aborted a situation that seemed quite complex. As English media revealed, Phil Foden’s anger towards the club was significant as the midfielder saw a fortune being offered to Erling Haaland, and he, who is the same age as the Norwegian, continues to earn 1.4 million euros per year.

Although his contract ends in 2024, Foden let loose the information of his anger and an almost urgent contract renewal so he wouldn’t have to look for a way out. And the English midfielder had his reward.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City have offered Foden a contract until June 2027, that is to say for five more years. The salary would reach nine million euros per season.

As if that weren’t enough, in this situation, Foden had already had polls from Liverpool, PSG and even Real Madrid. At City, they logically did what was necessary to keep one of the pearls of football today.

“I didn’t meet Messi when I was 17 like I could with Foden and at that age I never saw a player with that potential. The things he does, his attitude in the big moments, his calmness, when if he makes a mistake, forget it in an instant”assured Guardiola a few weeks ago.