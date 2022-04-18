The player that Club América recovers for the match against León

Next Wednesday the America club will play Day 15 of the Closure 2022which is a very important match to be able to even aspire to one of the first four teams that remain with direct Liguilla, but it can also become a detrimental one in case the three points are not obtained.

For this reason, this duel is also one of the most relevant in the final stretch of the regular phase. Therefore, it is sought to have a squad, not only efficient, but vast in banking, here is the need for Ferdinand Ortiz can get all his players back to maintain a solid squad with the ability to find the three points.

Who returns to the team?

The load that the players have had in recent games could worsen the physical condition of some of them, which is why it is important to recover some players. According to the journalist Caesar Knight One of the men who has recovered is Juan Otero, who was already recovering this morning.

Although it has not given the expected results, it is worth mentioning that it could be one of the substitute players, because the activity they have in this last week is three games in the week, so it is an option in case of replacement so that there is no some injury within the establishment and that incurs problems.