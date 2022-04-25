The player that Vega wants in Chivas to stay and continue scoring goals

Vega and the player he would ask to renew with Chivas

April 23, 2022 10:07 p.m.

Chivas from Guadalajara He showed an incredible level against the Pumas team that was good but that fell in recent dates. That was how the Guadalajara He reacts and can achieve the unthinkable, reaching the league, when two weeks ago, with Leaño, the panorama was dark.

More Tri news:

He said no to the USA, he wants to play for El Tri and signed with Barcelona in silence

But the savior of this situation is Alexis Vega who put the team on his shoulder and therefore, the renewal of Guadalajara’s 10 should be prioritized again, who would consider a new partner to stay and be in the chiverío.

Vega breaks it but it is not only for him, but for the team that also helps him work and now he has a new partner on the field of play, that Gru himself would ask to stay and that he can contribute to Tri.

Which player could Vega ask to stay?

The player Robert Alvarado He silently became the partner of Alexis Vega, so he would ask to renew, that he stay and that his contract extension be negotiated since he is only on loan at Cruz Azul.

More Tri news:

He would not go to the World Cup with El Tri, all to beat the DT, nor does he appear on the list