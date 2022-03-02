The player who dominated LeBron James, scored 52 points and made Stephen Curry tremble

It is no longer a coincidence! The NBA has a star who is at the top of the league and with a sensational season in 2021-22, he has already beaten LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers on three occasions, he scored 52 points and shook Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors.

Few fans, beyond the fans of memphis grizzliesexpected the team to fight for the top spots in the Western Conference, but Ja Morant he thought otherwise and has the NBA at his feet with great performances night after night.

With the first selection to the NBA All-Star Game in his career, Morant won LeBron three of the four games that Grizzlies and Lakers played in the 2021-22 NBA season. In addition, the point guard, as if that were not enough, registered a unique record in the Memphis team during the victory against the San Antonio Spurs by 118 to 105 points.

Ja Morant scored the most points in his career with 52 units and went on to hold the record for scoring in a single regular season game in Memphis Grizzlies history. The level of the star point guard makes Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors tremble.

Ja Morant dominated LeBron, scored 52 points and made Curry tremble in the NBA

With the Memphis Grizzlies’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs on the night of Ja Morant’s 52 points, the team led by the 2021-22 NBA sensation point guard was one game away from tying the Golden State Warriors for second place in the Western Conference. Tremble Stephen Curry!