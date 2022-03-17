The player who injured Stephen Curry, kicked Klay Thompson and argued with Steve Kerr

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, a player injured Stephen Curry, kicked Klay Thompson and argued with Steve Kerr in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Of all and for all! To the talent of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics add the defensive delivery of Marcus Smart. The base went overboard in the game against the Warriors and ended up injuring Stephen Curry.

The second quarter of the game Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics when Marcus Smart dove for a ball with Stephen Curry. ‘The chef’ received the 99.8 kilos of the rival in the left ankle and was unable to return to the match.

Smart’s controversial play against the Warriors did not end with Curry’s injury, since in Golden State’s offensive transition it was the same Marcus who kicked Klay Thompson. Said action was considered a type 1 flagrant foul: free throws and possession for the Dubs.

Steve Kerr reviewed Marcus Smart’s play against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the defeat of the Golden State Warriors by 88 to 110 points and when he had the opportunity to have the point guard face to face, he did not hesitate to Discuss the intent with which you injured the ‘Chef’.