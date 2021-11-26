The Player, with Matt Damon, John Malkovich, Edward Norton and John Torturro

Player (Rounders), also known as The pleasure of risk, a 1998 film directed by John Dahl. With Matt Damon, John Malkovich, Edward Norton, John Torturro And Gretchen Mol. Subject and screenplay by David Levien And Brian Koppelman; photograph by Jean-Yves Escoffier (Blood red, Pont-Neuf lovers, Gummo); music by Christopher Young.

Synopsis

Mike McDermott is a professional poker player who takes advantage of gambling to try to make a new life for himself. Mike is in law school and spends his free time with his girlfriend and fellow student Jo. Becoming a lawyer is the legal way for Mike to succeed, but the game has too much appeal for him. But when an old friend gets out of jail, Mike is faced with the dilemma: to go back to playing for his friend’s sake or to let it all go?

“If you can’t spot the chicken in the first half hour of play, then you are the chicken. “

Set in the underworld of New York’s poker pros, it is the story of Mike (Damon), talented poker player, who first gives up the game for law firms and a normal life with girlfriend Jo (Mol), but then he returns, exposing himself to serious risks, to help his friend Verme (Norton), a cheater who has just come out of prison. In its own way, Dahl’s fifth film, written by David Lieven And Brian Koppelman, is a thesis film, the passionate story of an eccentric vocation, but also a rational and specious reflection on the game. To the elegant and intense environmental description of a metropolitan microcosm contribute a directorial writing of classical transparency, a refined nocturnal photography in chiaroscuro (Jean Yves Escoffier), a close-knit team of actors in which – in addition to Damon – a Turturro short bridle and a Malkovich coloring his Teddy KGB with a Russian accent. “Life is played in one fell swoop, the rest is expected“; “You can shear a sheep many times, but you can only skin it once“; “It is immoral to leave a blackbird with all its money“. The script spreads out aphorisms like a gambler and explains the tactics at the game table through the narrating ego, which is also indispensable for equating that set of choices with those that decide real life. More controlled and sober than usual, reminiscent of Scorsesian cinema and invariably seduced by the noir in which the protagonist suffers the charm of Evil, John Dahl orchestrates a dramatic tension during the matches and a moral tension while waiting for them. He reveals some cards but leaves the others face down until the end, leaves the victorious table but without revealing all the points in his hand: Matt Damon / Mike is subjected to the stimuli of two antithetical existential paths, one with the connotations of Good (respectable work, good girl, right acquaintances), the other immersed in Evil, between dangerous friendships, game fever, violence and degradation. It is the call of Destiny (whatever it may be), however, to obtain the credit of “Cosa Giusta” (“You cannot escape who you are“), Dropping, even in a contradictory way, all the couples generating feelings of guilt up to now underlined and overwhelmingly blurring the guidelines of the final message. At this “table” of the cinema we are in the company of excellent professionals (those of poker, in jargon, are called “rounders”) and the ambiguity, whether intentional or not, is part of the game, of the bluff, of the outlaws with a their consistency (quoted The Ice-Eyed Texan).