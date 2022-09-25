Shakira : it seems that Gérard Piqué is again accused of infidelity to his ex, the singer Shakira. We tell you everything!

Shakira and Gérard Pique: it’s over!

After more than 11 years together and two children, Shakira and Gérard Piqué announced their breakup on June 4. Through a press release issued by the EFE agency, we learned: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “.

If the two stars did not reveal the reasons for this break, very quickly, the rumor goes that Gérard Piqué would have deceived the mother of his children. Indeed, a Turkish journalist claimed that the player would have had an affair with the mother of his teammate, Pablo Gavi. “Shakira caught Gérard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Gavi is not aware of the incident,” he revealed.

Gerard would have already been unfaithful to Shakira

It would seem that this case is far from closed. Especially since the Spanish journalist Jordi Martin made unexpected revelations about Gérard Piqué. According to him, the footballer would have already cheated on his wife 10 years ago, with Israeli model Bar Refaeli.

Shakira deceived by Gérard Piqué: the player would have already had an affair with a model 10 years ago

Jordi Martin – although Gérard Piqué has taken legal action against him – said: “ My dislike for Pique goes back a long way, we have a bad relationship. I always knew what he was doing in Barcelona, ​​it’s a small town. “According to the latter, the one who would have found love and Bar Refaeli would have had an affair in 2012, a year after his relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The paparazzi added: The rift between them began because Shakira found messages from Bar Rafaeli. There were more than messages – there were also private meetings.” In addition, he swung on Twitter: “ I sent the information to a source close to Shakira a few days ago. After a moment, they were finally able to verify Gérard Piqué’s alleged deception with Bar Refaeli in 2012. A few days ago I spoke to a close friend of the model, who had also been my friend for many years. He confirmed the reason for the frequent stays at Barcelona back then. Shakira was shocked. »