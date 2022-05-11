The players benefited by the exits of Pumas

Pumas is experiencing a very fast transfer market. Before going to buy, they first dedicated themselves to resolving the pending issues of the contracts that were about to expire. For the same reason, Sebastián Saucedo, Washington Corozo and José Rogério no longer belong to the University Club. With these outputs, there are some canteranos that could receive more minutes the following campaignwhenever a large number of reinforcements do not arrive.

In the place of José Rogério, who served as second striker, center forward and even right midfielder, Emanuel Montejano could come out on the defensive. Although it is difficult for him to play outside the area, where it is his danger zone, can accompany Juan Ignacio Dinenno in the feline attack. If we talk about the right wing, Marco García has been enabled in said position and his work is not bad at all.

For the vacant place left by Sebastián Saucedo on the left side, Jorge Ruvalcaba is one of the best options. His case is atypical, since he did not undergo an inferior process in Pumas other than with the Sub-20, but he has all the confidence of the coaching staff. Behind him is Alek Álvarez, who already has an assist in the First Division.

The theme is bands.

Washington Corozo’s position still does not have a name and surname for the next cycle in Pumas, but there are two elements that naturally raise their hands. This is Omar Islas, the most advanced element of the quarry and the one with the most experience. However, Carlos Gutiérrez, after overcoming his injury, will be one of the important bets for the next cycle.

