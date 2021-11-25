Sports

“The players should have their heads smashed”

New details emerge on last season of the Juventus. All thanks to “All or Nothing”, an Amazon Prime Video documentary dedicated to 2020-2021 by the bianconeri. In the seventh episode of the series, Pavel Nedved is irrepressible after the resounding knockout against Benevento, 1-0 at the Stadium. With the players back in the locker room, the Juventus management meets: in addition to the vice president, there are also Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici and Andrea Pirlo.

Juve, Nedved’s outburst after the knockout with Benevento

Nedved is a fury and takes it out on the players: “They are presumptuous – shouts the vice president of Juve – They went out in Champions League. You have to go there and smash his head. “” I’m not, we’re part of this stuff here “, he replies Paratici but Nedved doesn’t want to hear reasons and points his finger towards the locker room. “No, it’s them! It’s them!”, keeps saying walking away, while Pirlo he returns to his men. All under the eyes of a Andrea Agnelli almost petrified.

