The players that Almeyda would bring to Cruz Azul to replace the Reynoso scholarship holders

Matías Almeyda seeks a change in Cruz Azul

April 25, 2022 11:24 a.m.

Blue Cross continues with its bad semester as it lost again for the fifth time at the Azteca Stadium, this time against Atlético de San Luis 1-0.

So the relationship between John Reynoso and the Machine became fractured where according to TUDN if he does not win the league he will leave Cruz Azul.

Jaime Ordiales you already have a candidate, it’s about Matias Almeyda according ESPN, the Argentine would arrive to change things in Cruz Azul and would ask for several players to replace the sacred cows of Juan Reynoso.

The first would be in defense where he could look for one of his old team in Mexico, the Chivas, it would be Briseno Chicken who could be a great substitute in place of Adrian Aldrete in Cruz Azul.

What other players could arrive?

In addition to Briseno Chickenthere is also the Chofis Lopez who is Almeyda’s trusted man and could be the catalyst for the attack as well as replacing Quick Mendoza who is a Reynoso scholarship holder at Cruz Azul as well as looking for Alan Pulido who scored the goal with which Almeyda won the league title with Chivas in 2017.

