The players that could bring

Tuca is very close to ending his relationship with FC Juárez and Cruz Azul has plans to renew himself from the bench to the field.

The imminent departure ofRicardo “Tuca” Ferretti is a reality and he would even have already said goodbye to the campus, Although the team has not yet made it official, the relationship between FC Juárez and the Brazilian would have come to an end.

Now more than ever Tuca is positioned as a candidate to reach Cruz Azul, a profile that does not displease the interior of La Noria, since his experience and results in more than 30 years in Mexican soccer support him.

A year ago Ferretti arrived in Juárez, but in these two seasons he could not lead the team to the top places and even hit rock bottom at the closing of the regular Clausura 2022 tournament, by finishing last in the General Table and an economic fine.

Tuca to Cruz Azul?

Some Aztec media have indicated that Jaime Ordiales does not dislike the idea of ​​being able to count on Ferretti at all, Well, that is what the board of directors would be looking for, experience and commitment.

The cards may begin to move if Reynoso loses to Necaxa in the playoff match, something that would not be surprising because since Álvaro Dávila left, things have not gone well at the coaching and board level.

Which players could Tuca bring?

Among the speculations, but which would not be far from reality, are the possible players who would arrive along with Tuca, if he arrived at La Maquina.

Possibly they would be the ones relegated by Tigres and that the Brazilian knows very well, that at the time gave great joy to the felines. In the first instance it would be Hugo Ayala, a trusted player who has currently been erased by Piojo Herrera.

Other options would be Luis Rodríguez and Francisco Venegas, both ‘forgotten’ pieces in Tigres that could perform well in the Cementero box.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!