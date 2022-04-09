the player’s unusual ritual to win important matches with Real

Former Argentine national team player Pablo Aimar has spoken about Lionel Messi’s career.

Lionel Messi is, without a doubt, one of the most influential footballers in the world and, at 34 years old and with an exceptional career behind him, there is very little that can surprise him, because apart from competing against best players in the world, has also won all kinds of individual titles and awards.

However, even the best players in the world had idols during their childhood and, in Messi’s case, it was former Argentine footballer and manager Pablo Aimar, who played for several years in Europe and dazzled the current PSG player by his talent to play hitch.

Aimar, who is in charge of the Argentina U-17 team and is part of the senior team’s coaching staff, caught the attention of all the media after dedicating a few words to Lionel Messi, whom he considers a very positive example for young people. people from Argentina and around the world.

“Messi is exhausting the praise. Like Kobe Bryant once said, that he played the games, especially at the end of his career, thinking that there was someone who was going to see him just this once and it seems to me that Leo is playing a little thinking of the one who will not see him again”commented Aimar during a recent interview.

Pablo Aimar defends Messi and criticizes PSG fans

In Pablo’s opinion, the examples of Diego Maradona and Messi are very inspiring for young Argentinians because, despite the fact that it is very difficult for anyone to replicate their international achievements, their careers serve as motivation when It’s about training with discipline and making football a way of life.

On the other hand, the coach dismissed the bad comments Lionel Messi received from PSG fans as he considers these to come from people who never felt passionate about football or any other aspect of their lives.