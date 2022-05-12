The players who can build momentum towards Qatar 2022 with a good group

These players have the opportunity to give their best version this league to be considered by ‘Tata’ Martino.

The Mexican soccer league brings out the best version of each player because the matches are to kill or die, so there is no time for the protagonists to keep their best brushstrokes and thus deliver themselves in the best way on the field.

Similarly, this part of the tournament is key to the personal aspirations of many players, since, if they deliver good results, they can be considered by their national teams and aspire to play the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Some elements of the MX League they resumed their soccer level and the league is the perfect showcase to propel them towards the Mexican team and that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino may consider them for a potential final roster heading into the World Cup later this year.

then in ESPN we show you the players that can be considered by Gerardo Martino and his coaching staff in case they have a good league. It should be noted that these elements are not constant with “Tata” and are in fourth or fifth place in their position, but they have this league and still part of the second half of the year to fill the eye of the Argentine coach.

Liga MX players have a great platform in the league to fill ‘Tata’ Martino’s eye imago7

The ‘Pocho’ is one of the engines of the Pachuca and it was key for the team from Hidalgo to take first place in the regular phase with a score of 38 points, in addition to collaborating with six annotations and three assists.

Victor Guzman has not been called up since March 2019, when Gerardo Martino came in command of the national team Mexico. After three years, “Pocho” could have the credentials to compete for a place. However, his position seems disputed with elements such as Hector Herrera or the same Andrew Savedin addition to Carlos Rodriguez.

The 22-year-old midfielder is one of the elements with the best progression. Playing as a central or interior midfielder, Erick Sanchez He has won the palms of his coach and teammates. In this tournament he adds one goal and two assists. In 2021 he was called by ‘Tata’ Martino for the Gold Cup and only played in two games.

The 24-year-old winger makes an effort to return to his level, which was known in America and what with tigers it has not finished exploding; however, he had an important closing of the campaign and was called to the last friendly duel of the Mexican team against Guatemala, so if they have a good league, it could make them doubt Gerard Martin.

Córdova had an ups and downs Clausura 2022 with Tigres, but continued to be considered in friendlies by ‘Tata’ Martino imago7

With four goals in the tournament, at 24 years old he is an important player for the America. This season he played as a right winger and although he dominates the offensive phase well, he has good sacrifice work that makes him valuable. In Martino’s process he has played two friendly games in which he left good feelings.

Inquiry here all the news and results of Liga MX.

One of the most talked about players and who managed to sneak into the last friendly of Mexico. The midfielder of America played 14 games in this Closing Tournament 2022 and collaborated with two annotations. ‘Chava’ has been one of the main surprises for the azulcrema team.

the side of the Puebla has already been considered by ‘Tata’ Martino for two friendly games. He left good impressions on the right wing and at 21 years of age he is considered one of the players with the greatest future. However, due to how strong the competition is, he needs a dream group to earn a spot on the final roster.

Fernando Beltrán has once again been an important player for Chivas with Ricardo Cadena as interim imago7

The ‘Nene’ is the engine in the midfield of Chivas and even, despite being a born recuperator, he has two goals and two assists so far in the championship. His good level makes him indisputable in the scheme of Richard Chain and even recognized that he needed confidence to show the football that he brings to his institution today.

At just 21 years old, ‘Chaquito’ adds three goals and one assist with Blue Crossa club in which he became relevant after the departure of Bryan Angle, who left with the tournament started. Giménez has been called by ‘Tata’ on several occasions, but he is a ‘9’ that goes after names like those of Raul Jimenez, Henry Martin or even Rogelio Funes Mori.

Inquiry here all the news and results of the Mexican National Team.

The 22-year-old contender came into this season with the Machine and immediately showed good results, so his grit and football display make him a reliable player. In addition, due to his age he has a lot of progression left, a factor that can work against him, since there are players like Edson Alvarez who occupy their position.