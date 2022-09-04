The playful change of look of Emma Watson for a particular cause

Emma Watson she became a true fashion icon within the film industry. The British actress, who rose to fame and popularity when she was just an eleven-year-old by starring in the entire saga of Harry Potterlike the clever Hermione Granger.

That production, which to this day continues to add new fans and capture the attention of younger audiences, allowed the young woman to become one of the most famous, rich and sought-after artists in the world.

Before the change of look.

Fame opened the doors to Emma Watson to enter the fashion industry, her other great passion. She debuted as a model in 2009 and generated great links with important firms of the highest level, such as Burberry or Lancôme.

It is for this reason that the 32-year-old actress recently became news, after undergoing a new makeover that is accompanied by a new project associated with an important beauty brand.

Emma Watson she cut her hair to become the new face of Prada. the star of Harry Potter He said goodbye to his long hair again to return to that look that he already wore a few years ago and revolutionized social networks.

This new project is very important for the actress, since in addition to becoming the face of such an important brand, she asked to be the one to direct the campaign, which also means a very big challenge from her side in the audiovisual industry.

Emma Watson’s new look.

It was she herself who announced the happy news through a post on her Instagram account: When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later I can share with you the results of the faith they put in me.”

“I can’t wait to share this piece of my art and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. I could never have done it without my incredible team of collaborators, thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion”, she added days later to finally debut the campaign.