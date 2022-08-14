The playful change of look of Halle Berry

Throughout his extensive career, which began in the world of cinema in 1991 in the film Jungle Fever, Halle Berry surprised with numerous style changes. She could be said to be one of the most chameleon-like Hollywood stars of recent decades.

She could also be mentioned in many other lists, as one of the most talented, intelligent and multifaceted. The 55-year-old actress managed to consolidate a huge career within the industry, participating in successful productions and winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe, two Actors Guild Awards and an Emmy.

Halle Berry and her new style.

On this occasion, Halle Berry He was in the news again and not because of his talent or a new film project, but because he decided to renew his look again and surprised with a daring change in his hair.

The X-Man actress cut her hair irregularly, left her curls natural and decided to dye it bicolor. It was she herself who revealed her new style that perfectly combines brown wicks with purple wicks, a playful choice.

“I know it seems like I’m not doing anything but my hair is pretty busy,” the award-winning star wrote alongside a postcard of her new look. Her social media followers quickly did nothing but support her and highlight how beautiful she looks in her hair. color choice.

Related news

A few days later, Halle Berry she was caught by the paparazzi premiering her new hair at a public event. Her first appearance was in an LA Boxing Match accompanied by the singer Van Huntwith whom he has been in a relationship since mid-2020.

The cameras caught the actress wearing her new style and a… ring!

But that was not the most important thing about that meeting with the press, but rather a detail that drew a lot of attention to his hand. It seems that the actress had a beautiful emerald ring in her hand, an indication that she would be engaged to her partner, of whom she is very much in love with her.

However, we should not have any illusions, because some time ago, Halle Berry Y Van Hunt they pretended to get married in an Instagram post and later denied it.