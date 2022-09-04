Entertainment

The playful first look that was leaked from Lily Collins in Emily in Paris

Without a doubt, Emily in Paris became one of the biggest hits in recent years on Netflix. The series starring Lily Collins It has already premiered two seasons, the first in October 2020, and confirmed that there will be another two to the delight of its fans.

The production created and directed by Darren Star became the new Sex and the city, setting trends and talking about fashion, with the novelty of being one hundred percent linked to the digital age and the world of social networks.

