The playful first look that was leaked from Lily Collins in Emily in Paris

Without a doubt, Emily in Paris became one of the biggest hits in recent years on Netflix. The series starring Lily Collins It has already premiered two seasons, the first in October 2020, and confirmed that there will be another two to the delight of its fans.

The production created and directed by Darren Star became the new Sex and the city, setting trends and talking about fashion, with the novelty of being one hundred percent linked to the digital age and the world of social networks.

The first of Lily Collins’ styles in the new season of the series.

The story that allows Lily Collins showing off in each episode is still a romantic comedy, but with the particularity of being shot in a unique setting and with the most particular styles, which are loved and hated by fans of the fashionista universe.

Recently, after a year of waiting since the end of the second season of Emily in Paris, the first images of the one that will soon reach the great streaming were known. In those postcards you can see the actress again in the streets of the French capital, wearing a Parisian beret and many pictures.

The first outfit that leaks from the production is made up of a long-sleeved jacket, wide palazzo-style pants below and an enviable Carolina Herrera bag. The star of the series wears black stiletto shoes and the aforementioned beret in the same tone.

Then another image appeared with a totally different look. Over there, Lily Collins She wears a short dress, knee-high brown boots, a black and white checkered hat, and a trench coat in her hand that appears to be short, in shades of yellow and silver gray. Undoubtedly, the little combination between each of the garments is what makes them special. Emily in Parissince in a certain way with the character they manage to question the stereotypes installed in that closed world and show that one can wear everything they want and how they want.

The second photo that was known.

For now, the production is in the middle of the filming stage and there is no certain information about when its premiere will actually be. It is estimated that the date could be for the last quarter of this year or, failing that, the first months of 2023.