The playlist of the Zurich Singer

His R’n’B goes straight to the heart. In her lyrics, she sings about love, human relationships, but also rupture, maternal love and prejudice. His music is full of feeling and his lyrics are not lacking in depth – a cocktail that hits the mark every time. Naomi Lareine has long ceased to be an artist in the making. After having started in the underground, we now see her on advertising posters, she gives concerts and is invited to television shows such as “Sing mein Song – das Schweizer Tauschkonzert”.

Naomi Lareine © David Hubacher

She has clearly demonstrated that she has assimilated very different musical genres and that she has been able to do something very personal with them. A question then arises: what kind of music does someone like Naomi Lareine listen to at home? What are his favorite songs, those of the past, and those of today? Which songs from her own repertoire does she like the most? Who are the new rising Swiss stars for whom she predicts a bright future? In Red Bull My Soundswe are going to find answers to these questions.

01 What are the 3 titles that marked your youth?

Chris Brown – Yo (Excuse me Miss) Usher – Confession Pt.2 Justin Timberlake – Senorita

I annoyed everyone with my songs.

As far back as she can remember, Naomi Lareine always sang. Always and in fact, all the time: “Today, I sometimes tell myself that I must have annoyed my parents by singing all the time,” she laughs. As his mother listened to a lot of R’n’B and hip-hop, it influenced not only his musical tastes, but also his personal style. No wonder we find Chris Brown, Justin Timberlake and Usher among his childhood heroes. These three immense R’n’B and hip-hop artists influenced an entire generation in the 2000s. , even today, this music is an integral part of the life of the young artist. “I still listen daily to Chris Brown, Justin Timberlake and Usher, they have remained my favorites”.

02 3 songs that no one would expect to discover among your favorites?

Orishas – Represent Highly Suspect – Serotonia David Bowie – Golden Years

Dad always changed the music at home.

It is thanks to her mother that Naomi Lareine cultivated her love of R’n’B and hip-hop. It is obviously all the more surprising to discover in this way in his personal playlist David Bowie and his “Golden Years”. In this case, it was his father who was behind it: “When dad had his hand on the turntable, it was other musical genres that rocked the house. Queen, for example, or even David Bowie. It marked me, ”admits the Zurich resident. But she still prefers to keep her freedom vis-à-vis musical genres. What is decisive for her to fall in love with a song is much more her mood at the time.

03 What are the 3 titles that you play on a loop at home?

Tayc – Dodo JVCK James – Love in the Club Jay Z – Show Me What You Got

It’s nothing technical, it’s more emotional.

Music triggers emotions and emotions lead us to the appropriate music. Thus, with Naomi Lareine, the songs that play in a loop depend directly on her own moods: “when I feel a little melancholy, I may fall for a rather sad song and it will play in my playlist for days “. Then, this song could well stay for a while in the playlist of his favorite songs. She shows it vividly with Jay-Z and his song “Show me what you got”. The song was released in 2006 and it continues to loop in the singer.

04 What do you consider to be the best covers of all time?

Fugees – Killing Me Softly Whitney Houston – I will always love you

I like powerful texts.

The selection of songs that Naomi Lareine would call the most beautiful covers is surprisingly cutesy. The Fugees, with “Killing me softly” and Whitney Houston with one of the most famous covers of all time: “I will always love you”. However, this choice of songs is not as romantic as it seems: “Basically, I’m not that cutesy, I like powerful lyrics with deep content,” explains the singer.

05 Which 3 songs are you particularly proud of?

In love with a Gangster Save you Limitless

What could be more obvious than to love your own productions?

It is quite natural to be proud of what we have created ourselves. However, Naomi Lareine has no trouble listing her preferences among her own songs. “In love with a gangster”, “Limitless” and “Save you” are among the songs she prefers, according to her tastes. “Save you”, above all, carries a very special meaning: “I dedicated this song to my mother, she has a very special place in my heart”. His fans seem to agree, as this song is one of his most popular singles. Nevertheless, some artists may also end up being annoyed by their own songs. On this point, here is a confidence just before the release of a new title: “I can’t wait any longer. I listen to the song so much before its release that it can sometimes become exasperating”, jokes the singer.

06 Who are the two current Swiss musicians with the greatest potential?

You don’t often find titles by other Swiss artists in Naomi Lareine’s playlist. Perhaps also because his own sound is rather rare in Switzerland: “The music that inspires me is not very widespread in Switzerland. That is why I will rather look beyond national borders. She herself sings in English and it is therefore not surprising that among her favorite new Swiss talents, she chose an artist who raps in English: “Am2PM speaks perfect English and that gives me an international feeling. I think he can go far with that.” In addition, she also wishes a great career to Mykel Costa. It’s not just one of its producers. He has become in high demand among Swiss artists and also produces his own music. “What fascinates me about him is his extraordinary ear. Not all musicians are so gifted. He really has a lot of talent.”

Naomi Lareine has already been invited to Red Bull Swift 16. You can listen to her performance here: