The PlayStation games with the highest ratings of 2021 for Metacritic: the first Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – Nerd4.life

Metacritic has revealed what the PlayStation games with the highest grade average of the 2021, which see Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker stand out. Attention, because we are not talking about exclusives, but about games released on PS5 or PS4, therefore also cross-platform. Let’s read:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PS5) – 93 Metascore Hades (PS5) – 93 Metascore Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5) – 90 Metascore Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) – 89 Metascore Synth Riders (PS4, PSVR) – 89 Metascore Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5) – 89 Metascore It Takes Two (PS5) – 88 Metascore Deathloop (PS5) – 88 Metascore Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – 88 Metascore Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5) – 88 Metascore

As you can see, the top positions are occupied by third party games. The first two, moreover, have the same metascore and are Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and Hades with 93. It must be said that the ranking shows some oddities. For example, there are PS5 ports of games already released on PS4, such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade itself. There is also an imbalance in the number of reviews of some games. For example Synth Riders doesn’t have very many.

However it is an interesting ranking, which well represents this year of transition for PlayStation and its latest generation console.