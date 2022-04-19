The PLD accuses the Government of investing in false accounts on social networks

The main opposition party in the Dominican Republic denounced this Monday that the Government is allocating “millions of pesos” in the creation of false accounts in the networks to promote their actions and improve their image.

The complaint was made by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) through its senatorswho will present a motion this week so that the spokesman for the Presidency, Homero Figueroa, explains before the Senate “about millionaire resources spent on false accounts on social networks.”

“This week we will submit the resolution in order for the Senate to process the invitation to appear to the official to explain the expenses incurred in this shameful action,” Yván Lorenzo, PLD spokesman in the upper house, said in a note.

For the PLD senators, Figueroa “would be promoting the creation of hundreds of false social network accounts with the intention of defending the Government in digital networks and media”.

The legislators claim to have “the record” that “the false accounts would be being ordered by people close to the Government and the Government spokesman himself.”

In its statement, the PLD echoed an investigation recently carried out by the Spanish expert in social networks Julián Macías, who affirms that the Dominican Government uses in a coordinated manner some 150 fake accounts to create a trend in social networks favorable to its management.