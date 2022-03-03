the plea of ​​a man to an Argentine journalist in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine seems to have no end; sadness, anxiety and despair has generated the “military operation” that since last Thursday has been impacting the entire world. Of course, the journalistic work has been present to provide minute-by-minute information and the war reporter Sol Macaluso has not only stood out for her work, but also for opening her heart and recounting how each battle is faced.

For now, the latest and most relevant thing that has come out is that the European Parliament accepted Ukraine’s request to join the European Union, but as each event passes, the Argentine journalist Sol Macaluso is showing another face full of feeling and frustration.

On Ana Rosa’s programof the Spanish channel Telecinco, Macaluso was making his daily report, however, His tears could not be hidden when he recounted that one of the guides, who was helping him in the reconnaissance of the invaded territory, begged him to take his daughter to take care of her from the war.

For days now, civilians have enlisted to face Russian rifle attacks. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 cannot leave Ukraine, on the contrary, they have been requested to take up arms and separate from their families; among them, that of the partner who had been helping Sol for a month.

The also Telemundo reporter said: “I think no one is prepared, the truth is, I’ve known these people for a month. We have shared information all day, “said Sol, who later apologized for breaking down in tears in front of the screen.

“It is very hard that they have to stay to defend their country, leave their family and someone comes and tells you please take my daughter and take care of her, that she lacks nothing. What are you gonna tell him? there are no words…”, communicated the independent journalist who reports in several allied media.

Upon hearing the statement from Argentina, they questioned Macaluso from the set of Telecinco about the decision she made with the minor. In this regard, the social communicator replied: “Of course, it’s my family now, it’s my sister.”

Netizens have highlighted the courage and professionalism that Sol has had in each informative note that he shares.

Macaluso has been working and risking his life to account for what the Ukrainian people are going through, but it’s hard to let go of his feelings entirely. She made the decision to be there out of a commitment to her profession.

Through her official Twitter profile, the Argentine journalist said that she would be in the invaded country for a few more days. Nevertheless, He clarified everything about his partner’s daughter and said that he would go to Spain with a colleague.

“Before going to sleep I reiterate why I don’t want to take all the flowers with me because of this gesture, the same acceptance that I had at Max’s request to take his daughter, my beautiful work team had, and it is Martina who He has gone with her to cross the border to go to Spain, “wrote Sol on the blue bird’s social network.

In addition, the international journalist wrote that “Max and Stephan will sleep with their hearts divided into a thousand pieces: the tranquility of knowing that your family is in a safe place, and the sadness of having had to separate.

