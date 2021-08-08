The pleasant nights, Rete 4 / The great Armando Crispino returns to Mediaset in the afternoon

The pleasant nights will be broadcast on Rete 4 today, Sunday 8 August 2021, starting at 2.30pm. We are faced with a film directed by Armando Crispino with the participation of Luciano Lucignani. The cast is made up of great actors who have written the history of Italian cinema: Vittorio Gassmann, Gina Lollobrigida, Ugo Tognazzi, Grazia Buccella and Adolfo Celi. The 1966 film is produced by Mario Cecchi Gori and distributed by Titanus. Vittorio Gassmann in his 62-year career has interpreted 128 films, the most successful films are: – I soliti ignoti, La conjuncture, Il sorpasso, Sleepers, Tolgo il disturbazione, I picari, The desert of the Tartars, Dear dad, We were there many loved ones, Scent of a woman, The family, The Brancaleone army, Barabbas, The showman, the great war, The tiger, Bitter rice, The adventures of Pinocchio -. In 1996 at the Venice Film Festival he was awarded the Leono d’Oro Award for Lifetime Achievement, in 1975 with – Profumo di donna – he won the Cannes Film Festival as best actor.

The pleasant nights, the plot of the film

The pleasant nights – is divided into three parts that are well linked together. In the first episode we find a seducer Ugo Tognazzi who plays the part of the noble Ugoccione dei Tornaquinci. The man becomes the lover of a beautiful woman whom her husband keeps locked up in the house out of jealousy. The noble with a deception manages to get the husband away from the house and then seduce his wife. While the man is fleeing he meets the procession accompanying the entry into Florence of Pope Julius II, who, knowing his crime, condemns him to serve a penance. In the second episode, while the Pope, personified by Vittorio Gasmann, continues his journey towards the city, he meets Domicilla, played by Gina Lollobrigida, a woman who is not too faithful to her astrologer husband Bernardozzo, who confides in the pontiff telling him about her love dreams that tangle with reality, to the point of sinning it with three men residing in a military camp. The pontiff, who is actually the painter Bastiano Sangallo, instead of punishing the woman, urges her to continue dreaming and to return to her husband’s arms. In the third episode the fake Pope reveals the disguise after he has obtained homages from some of his rich acquaintances. His friends determined to take revenge organize a bad joke: Lucrezia Borgia commissions a portrait from the painter, while the two are in intimate confidence, the Duke of Este arrives and condemns his wife to flogging and Sangallo to the gallows. The painter to escape death pretends to poison himself, during the celebration of his funeral, he comes out of the box making fun of his mockers again.

