The pleasure of sales in Como Trust of traders From Wednesday 5th January the discount season. Marco Cassina (Federmoda): “Positive balance in the Christmas period”

Missing less and less at the beginning of the sales. In Como and in the rest of Lombardy, the period of winter discounts will start the day after tomorrow, Wednesday 5th January, and will end on 5th March. Optimism and confidence among traders, despite the sudden rise in infections recorded in recent weeks is arousing some concern: “We are not out of the pandemic – acknowledges



Marco Cassina



, president of Federmoda Como -, but we can look to the future with renewed enthusiasm. After the sales crisis suffered last winter and due to restrictions, the sector has experienced an important recovery in the course of 2021, with a turnover that has approached pre-Covid levels. As a result of the vaccination campaign, at the moment the closures of the shops have been avoided, this is already a turning point ».

«I cannot make big predictions on the trend of the balances, but I perceive an atmosphere of serenity. The only real inconvenience today is represented by quarantines, small family-run shops could risk closing in case of positivity of the owner or of those who work next to him. From this point of view, we agree with the Government’s decision to eliminate the isolation period for close contacts of positives, vaccinated with the third dose. It is in fact necessary to keep the epidemiological situation under control without blocking work activities again. In this sense, the massive adhesion to vaccination will help us a lot “.

Satisfaction, then, for the trend of Christmas purchases: «The traditional ritual of exchanging Christmas gifts – notes Cassina – has lost some appeal in recent times. This year, on the other hand, customers and consumers felt very encouraged, thanks to the absence of the most rigid measures to combat the virus, the possibility of meeting relatives and friends, the resumption of events. Therefore, on this front too, we are drawing a more than positive balance ».

The ax of the pandemic, on the other hand, continues to hit international tourism .. «In fact – observes Cassina – people move less, especially now. On the contrary, during the summer we worked very well with tourists, both those coming from far away and Italians and Swiss ”.

