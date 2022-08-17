The pleated Bermuda shorts by Lefties to dress up for a last minute plan

Lefties has presented a collection of perfect garments for this season in which we need to get hold of the latest fashion dart shorts. We go back to the 90s and we do it with a type of garment that will become mythical in our wardrobe. Bermuda shorts are a trend and they will be even more so when paired with pleats by Lefties, perfect for a last-minute plan. They will combine with your entire wardrobe and they are very cheap, get them before they run out.

Lefties has the ideal pleated shorts

Bermuda shorts are back with a bang this season, leaving the classic shorts in the background. We need a type of garment that is capable of combining with everything and that always looks good. In this case, shorts with a fluid design that will become our best possible wardrobe background.

They are shorts with a fluid design. This type of pattern makes them perfect to accompany us anywhere in the world. They are the incombustible basic that will make our dreams come true. We will not only succeed in the office, but also to be able to face a romantic date or a trip around the world.

The tweezers are very stylish. We will feel like authentic Julia Roberts in the films of the early 90s. One of the ones who wore this type of garment the most with the tweezers. This type of pants is the most flattering. Not only to go to the office but also to launch ourselves in search of adventure on a romantic date or a last minute plan.

You can combine the shorts with any part of the top. A shirt, top, t-shirt or even a sweatshirt will go well with shorts that are totally timeless. You can show off with a type of piece that will end up being the most recurrent in your wardrobe.

Lefties has for sale this shorts design in two different colors. We can bet on a beautiful beige or black. Both tones are very versatile and will combine with our entire wardrobe. They are a good basic to achieve a win in style for an extremely low price.

They will only cost us 12.99 euros, for that price, it will be almost impossible not to keep both garments. With this design and price we cannot fail, we take home some shorts that are ideal for these holidays or back to routine.