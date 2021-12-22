the plot and the cast of the film with Mark Wahlberg broadcast on Italia 1

Italia1’s proposal for the prime time of Saturday 18 December is an American comedy with a great cast. In Daddy’s Home 2 the father and stepfather from the first film return this time with the intent of joining forces to give their children a perfect Christmas, even if their plans will suffer from the unexpected brought by Dusty’s dad and Brad’s affectionate and emotional dad that will ruin everyone’s vacation. The plot and the cast of the film that airs on Italia1 starting at about 21:20.

Daddy’s Home 2: the cast and the curiosities about the film

Daddy’s Home 2 is a 2017 film directed by Sean Anders, director and screenwriter who had already directed the first chapter entitled Daddy’s Home released in 2015 but which had already been noticed by the general public for the other comedy entitled How to kill the boss 2.

The protagonists of the first film return to the presence of the director Mark Wahlberg And Will Ferrell, a close-knit couple who in the past had seen each other collaborate in the irreverent film entitled The backup cops. Over the course of his career, the actor Wahlberg has been able to reinvent himself and also become a model, rapper and film producer, while favoring an acting career.

His most famous films are almost all of the comedy or science fiction genre, in this regard we remember the films dedicated to the irreverent bear Ted or the robot saga of Transformers.

Together with them, the cast boasts the participation of great names in world cinema such as the great one Mel Gibson, the appreciated John Lithgow and the actor, singer and wrestler John Cena, the actress Linda Cardellini and also Scarlett Estevez.

Daddy’s Home 2: the plot of the movie

Brad and Dusty have every intention of giving their kids a dream vacation but they don’t know what to expect.

In fact, their invasive fathers will ruin their entire holidays. The two friends will therefore have to take care not only of their children but also of their parents and the situation will definitively collapse when the third grandfather, the intimidating and somewhat dangerous father of Adrianna, reveals itself.