the plot and the cast of the film with Tom Cruise aired on Italia1 on Sunday 5th December

Italia1 in the early evening of Sunday 5 December is projected into a post-apocalyptic future with the broadcast of the film Oblivion. The audience watching the film will find themselves projected on a planet that has now remained desolate and grappling with a war with aliens that has drained not only the forces of men but also the resources of a planet now at the end. The last survivors will have to continue to fight to safeguard important machinery. Leading the resistance will be the character played by Tom Cruise alongside which there will be a stellar cast. The complete plot, the cast and the curiosities of the film premiered on Italia1.

Oblivion: the cast and the curiosities of the film

Oblivion is a 2013 film written and directed by Joseph Kosinski, an American director who in the past had already been noticed by the general public for directing the first chapter of Tron: Legacy. Here he is directing a science fiction film mixed with action that boasts a completely envious cast with the main protagonist Tom Cruise.

The Hollywood star finds himself once again at the center of an imposing film that sees him in a post-apocalyptic future fighting against strange aliens.

At his side there are also the other well-known performers Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Oblivion: the plot of the film broadcast on Italia1

In 2077 the Earth is now a wasteland and exhausted due to a war that has been fought for several decades against an alien threat known as Scavs.

The last surviving men on the planet must try to escape from the constant threat that puts them in danger by trying to take with them as many vital resources as they can store them before the journey to Titan.

Jack Harper will therefore have to coordinate the delicate operation of the survivors who, thanks to some drones that only he can repair, are preparing their removal from Earth. It will be a war to the last second to safeguard the present and future of our seriously endangered species.

Watch the trailer: